Popular Dundee bar pushes ahead with plans for outdoor party area

The owners of a popular West End bar are pushing ahead with plans to transform a beer garden into a outdoor party area, despite coronavirus outbreak uncertainty.

The Kilted Kangaroo, formerly the Boozy Cow, had lodged plans with Dundee City Council earlier this year to install a new bar and DJ booth in the pub’s beer garden area.

The application, however, was subsequently withdrawn earlier this month.

Kilted Pub Company director Andrew Mitchell denied this was due to lockdown and insisted the company were still committed to the plans – which would also see a marquee erected in the area for special occasions.

He said: “We withdrew the planning application to amend it slightly, as we feel the description of ‘DJ Booth’ isn’t really apt. It’s an outside bar with a space in it to control outdoor entertainment, store kit etc.

“We are keen to make the outside space more user friendly with disabled access, for example, and allow us to use it more frequently.

“A temporary marquee will mean we can plan events and take bookings for birthdays and other special occasions without worrying about the weather so much, while also abiding by the licensing rules. We’re very much a family-friendly operator.”

Andrew did say the current lockdown was having a profound impact on the hospitality industry throughout the country, but he was confident the Kilted Kangaroo would come through the uncertainty.

“Covid 19 is a disaster for many industries and has hit the hospitality trade particularly hard,” he commented.

“You trade through the hard months of winter while gearing up for summer, so to lose the peak trading period is particularly hard for us all.

“I’m pleased to report though that all our staff have retained their jobs, been paid weekly on the due date, and we all wait for this to be over. It has had no bearing on the application.”

Many bars and restaurants across the UK have sent a #nationaltimeout letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, recommending that the entire sector be put ‘on hold’ to allow business owners to postpone paying rent for nine months.

Andrew said Kilted Kangaroo were supporting the campaign, adding it “would safeguard many businesses future across our and other industries through this terrible time”.