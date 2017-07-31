A Tayside restaurateur is working hard to fulfil his promise of seeing one of the city’s most popular takeaways rise from the ashes.

Fire raged through Café Aladdins, in Perth’s West Mains Avenue, last September, leaving the business a blackened ruin. The Indian eatery had been a favourite with residents for years and the destruction was a blow to both diners and owner Imran Mohammed.

He rushed to the restaurant after the alarm was raised but could only watch in horror as the roof sagged and collapsed and flames consumed the building.

Mr Mohammed said at the time: “It happened right in front of my eyes. It was devastating.

“It looks terrible right now but we won’t be missing for too long. If we get the answers we are looking for we could even be back in eight weeks.”

It has taken a little longer than that to get things back on track but progress is being made following the conclusion of talks with loss adjustors. A planning application has now been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council for the reinstatement of the takeaway.

For the past 10 months, the family has kept the Café Aladdins name alive by sharing premises with another business, the Nawab, in South Methven Street.