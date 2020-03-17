Popular Newport Restaurant to reduce opening hours amid Covid-19 crisis

The Newport Restaurant is to open the eatery and hotel part of the business at weekends only, the owners have announced.

In a statement on Facebook, Jamie and Kelly Scott said they were “deeply saddened” with the move, and were “trying desperately” to take the best action possible amid the Covi-19 crisis.

The virus has led to the closure of colleges, theatres, V&A Dundee and the cancellation of the Euro 2020 football tournament – all of which was announced today.

On Facebook, the couple wrote: “Our action plan for now is to remain open under reduced hours and reservations taken.

“Restaurant and rooms [will open] Friday , Saturday and Sunday only.”

The bar will be open between Wednesday and Sunday, the couple said.

They added: “We are so so deeply saddened with the existing circumstances alongside many others in our industry.

“We are trying desperately to take best action for our team firstly, customers and business.

“We will update the page as often as we can and will be transparent is anything we do. Like all others we now await the next update or instruction from the government.

“As customers go we couldn’t ask for better. We are so appreciative of the support now more than ever.

Update …Our action plan for now is to remain open under reduced hours and reservations taken. Restaurant & Rooms… Posted by The Newport Restaurant on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

“We are fighting for our livelihood and family day to day now and we pray we can get through this. We will do all we can.

“Thank you as always, Jamie and Kelly Scott.”

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates:

