Popular Dundee hotel to be converted into luxury flats when work starts next month

Work is to start next month on transforming a popular Broughty Ferry hotel into luxury apartments.

West Developments secured Hotel Broughty Ferry after the previous owners Jeff and Geraldine Stewart received planning permission to convert the hotel into eight two-bedroom flats.

The couple had run the hotel on West Queen Street, which has 16 en-suite bedrooms, a bar, a restaurant, and a leisure centre with a swimming pool, sauna and gym, for the past 15 years.

However, the pair put the hotel up for sale two years ago when they wanted to retire.

After they failed to find a buyer, the couple sought planning permission from Dundee City Council to convert it into flats.

Now the team at West Developments plans to be on-site next month, and anticipates the first residents will move into the new development in the spring.

A spokesman said: “The company is delighted to announce the imminent development of a local iconic building with a view to being fully completed by spring 2021.

“The project will be delivered by our local workforce and suppliers which, given the current climate, will be a significant boost for the local economy.

“We are really excited by this project and believe this will prove our most popular development to date.

“Indeed, a soft release on social media platforms has seen us inundated with enquiries for the eight luxury two-bedroom apartments already.”

West Developments is now working with Jon Frullani Architects to finalise plans for the new apartments, which will all have an open plan kitchen, lounge and dining area.

A number of the flats will also have their own private access rather than a communal close.

The original planning application also noted the sports facilities would be kept and the new residents would pay for its upkeep.

The spokesman for West Developments added he believes the majority of the apartments will be reserved off-plan when they are released in a few weeks’ time.