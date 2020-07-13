Popular Dundee Waterfront mural on the move

A bright whale mural on Dundee Waterfront has been moved as works to create an urban beach start back up again.

Contractors tasked with building the urban beach next to the V&A have moved back on site as the country eases out of the coronavirus lockdown, and are planning to remove the hoarding around the area in the next two months.

In preparation for this, the City Centre and Harbour Community Council has moved the popular mural to the adjacent site.

The move took place at the end of last month and the mural’s artist has already made some repairs caused by minor damage sustained during the move.

Bill Newcombe, chair of the City Centre and Harbour Community Council, hopes the mural will be able to stay in its new location for the next few years.

He said: “Contractors have started to work on the urban beach site again, and we have always known they would be removing the hoarding.

“So we have moved our whale mural at the front of the V&A a little further down the waterfront.

“We put up extra hoarding so the mural could be easily moved to a place where it could rest for the next two or three years.”

Bill added there is money left over from the initial £5,000 the community council received, and the group now wants to use this to extend the artwork.

He also said Dundee City Council has told them it has no objection to the mural being extended, but say the art should follow the same theme.

Bill continued: “We are also looking to extend this artwork all the way down the hoarding to brighten the area up for visitors.

“We need to bring more people down to the harbour and waterfront area and show them we have a lot of things down here for them to see.

“We have some money left to extend the artwork and we have other plans, which would need us to request some further funding, to run a series of workshops for youngsters and school groups.”