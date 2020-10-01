Popular Dundee tourist attraction opens fully for school holidays

A popular Dundee visitor attraction will now open seven days a week to help families keep little ones entertained over the school holidays.

From tomorrow, Dundee Heritage Trust will be opening the Verdant Works seven days a week for the whole of the month of October with special activity sheets for children.

After being forced to close down because of the coronavirus lockdown, the jute mill museum has only been able to open three days a week, but Ali Gellatly, education officer at Dundee Heritage Trust, said it was important to be able to offer families something during the upcoming October school holidays.

He said: “For the full month of October we will be open seven days a week – because the different regions have different holiday times we wanted to make sure we were able to provide something that was available to all.

“Previously we have only been able to open three days a week on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday so this is a significant increase on what we are able to offer to people.

“We know the holidays are a time for people to go and visit friends and family but they can’t at the moment, but if they keep to the six and two rule they can meet up with other families here without breaking any rules.”

Ali continued: “We have a number of trail sheets available for various different year groups from the very basic, which is looking to see how many toy mice they can find around the mill, to ones for older children where they have to label parts of the engines.

“These are all free for families and single use so they can dispose of it at the end without sharing facilities.

“We also have the Boulton and Watt steam engine from 1802 in the high mill section, but nowadays it is not run by steam, but by a small electric motor, but it still moves the way it would have all those years ago.

“It is two storeys high and is an incredible feature, it is quite mesmerising.

“You can get lost watching it move because it is hypnotic.

“We are very, very excited to finally be opening again fully.”

Visitors can buy joint passes which gives them entry to both Verdant Works and Discovery Point, and each ticket gives visitors a free annual pass, meaning they can go back as many times as they want for the next 12 months.