Popular Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus welcomes passengers back on board 

A popular bus route that was suspended due to travel restrictions causing low demands for flights will be back up and running in two weeks.

Xplore Dundee’s X90 coach service from Dundee direct to Edinburgh Airport will be taking bookings from Monday June 14 for services starting up again the following week.

It comes as the service was suspended during July last year due to ‘low flight demand’ as a result of travel restrictions caused by Covid.

The coaches have a new design and timetable, with buses operating every three hours, 24 hours a day.

The busy bus service which originally began in 2019 is the only non-stop coach service that connects Dundee directly to the terminal at Edinburgh Airport.

Covid safety measures

The 80-minute bus journey will now include Covid safety measures that will require passengers to wear a face covering and maintain a safe distance from other passengers.

Managing Director Christine McGlasson said: “We’re so excited to finally be able to bring back this service and restore a valuable public transport connection to the airport for those venturing out on holiday, travelling to visit family or making business journeys.

“Prior to the pandemic the X90 was extremely popular and I really hope that as more and more travel is allowed by the government that we will soon see customer demand increasing.

“We will be keeping a close eye on passenger numbers in the coming weeks, as well as the list of available travel destinations, and plan to adapt the service in line with the demand.”

The Airport Xpress coaches have also undergone an upgrade, including a new green livery and low emission Euro VI engines. The buses will go through enhanced daily cleaning and will provide hand sanitiser on board to apply Covid safety measures.

For details of bookings, fares and timetables visit: xploredundee.com.