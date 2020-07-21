Popular Dundee pub up for lease – but pool, darts and dominoes teams are part of the deal

A popular pub in Fintry with a £200,000-plus annual turn over has been put up for lease.

The Powrie Bar on Cheviot Crescent is currently being advertised for £14,000 a year by Star Pubs, the leased pub business arm of Heineken UK.

Both the main bar and the adjoining function room, which were refurbished in 2018, are being advertised, and are described as being in “good condition” with a pool and darts area, a juke box and television screens for punters to watch live sport on.

However, the online advert says whoever takes on the license would be asked to make sure Powrie’s pool, darts and dominoes teams are kept on.

The advert says: “The pub is 100% wet led and has a strong local following that are attracted to the live sports showings and great drinks range.

“There is a function room with the opportunity to build trade here by introducing events and utilising the space more widely.

“We’re looking for someone with the drive to capitalise on the existing trade while opening the pub out to the whole community.”

Whoever takes over the lease can expect an estimated annual turnover of £221,301, and will go through approximately 177 barrels of beer per year.

The licensee would sign a three-year agreement and be given discounts on Heineken UK products.

Despite the lease being up for sale, Powrie Bar reopened last week after being closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Currently the pub is open from 2pm until 8pm during the week, and normal hours at the weekend, with an increased cleaning schedule and hand sanitisers placed throughout.

There is also a low capacity at the pub to help thirsty punters keep to social distancing guidelines, and currently there is no time limit on how long people can stay to enjoy their pints.

A spokeswoman for Star Pubs said: “We are currently recruiting for a licensee to take over the Powrie Bar.

“In the interim, it is being successfully run by a temporary licensee, who was also operating the pub in the months before lockdown.

“Anyone interested can find more information at www.starpubs.co.uk

“The Powrie Bar is a popular community local known for sports and the plans are to retain it as such.

“It was last refurbished in 2018, is well maintained and benefits from a function room.”