Popular Dundee pub hopes to serve food to school kids at lunchtimes

Part of a popular Dundee pub is set to be transformed into a takeaway after plans were approved by the city council.

Despite objections from neighbours, councillors agreed to proposals to create the takeaway at The Downfield in Strathmartine Road.

The plans were put forward in an effort to help the business diversify.

Mark McGurty, general manager at the pub, said the venue was looking to implement the plans as soon as possible.

He said: “When we applied previously for permission for a hot food takeaway in February 2016, we were refused permission due to the proposed hours of operation.

“We are delighted that our amended application has now won the support of the council. The takeaway will operate between 10am and 7pm and we hope to be able to provide hot meals and other food to school pupils at lunchtimes.

“It’s great that we’re being allowed to diversify and expand like this.

“We will start off slowly and initially employ two more members of staff, however, eventually we could be in a position to employ up to six new staff members.

“This can only be a good thing for Dundee.”

The council heard that objectors to the proposals were concerned about parking and access, road safety, residential amenity in terms of noise and litter, the proximity to a school and schoolchildren entering the pub, and the proliferation of other takeaways in the area.

Mr McGurty said he was keen to reassure local residents that the business would be run responsibly.

“We have employed someone to ensure the behaviour of people using the service and we are also pleased that we will be able to offer local schoolchildren a good, hot meal at lunchtime,” he said.

A report to the council’s development management committee said that officials had no concerns over noise or odour despite residents’ fears.

The report added: “In relation to parking and road safety, the existing car park to the rear of the premises and adjacent lay-by are considered to be adequate.

“Issues raised in relation to business competition and children entering the public house are not material planning considerations.”