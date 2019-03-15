Popular Dundee path out of action for days due to flooding

A popular Dundee walking route could be out of action for several days due to flooding.

The path around the south side of Trottick Ponds is under a considerable amount of water after the pond burst its banks earlier this week.

Heavy rain over the past few days has contributed to the formation of a blockage which clogged an overflow pipe.

The pipe usually lets water drain from the ponds into a nearby burn. A protective grate, which normally stops large pieces of debris from entering the pipe, was moved under the waterline and allowed the blockage to form. The ranger service has asked people not to move the grate themselves to prevent this from happening again in the future.

A spokesman said any damage to the path would be assessed after the water level has receded.

The ranger service is asking visitors to the ponds to avoid using that part of the path if at all possible, or to wear wellies while doing so.

The Trottick Ponds play an important part in the local ecosystem, providing a home for many different types of wildlife.

The ranger service recently undertook a survey of bees at the pond to assess their importance in pollinating local plants.