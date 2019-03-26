Popular Dundee lollipop lady Freda on the mend after being run down by car

A lollipop woman was knocked down in a dramatic incident in Broughty Ferry today.

Shocked onlookers watched on as Freda Doig was hit by the motor just after the morning school rush.

Parents were making their way home after dropping kids off at nearby Forthill Primary.

A witness said: “I was walking home with my wee boy after dropping my other kids off at the school when I saw Freda being knocked over by the car. It was really shocking and my boy was in tears.

“An ambulance came and two police cars were really quickly on the scene.

“I think she had hit her head.

“As far as I could tell she had just been out in the road to let an adult across when the collision happened.

“Everyone loves Freda so I just hope she is OK.

“I don’t think she ended up going to the hospital so hopefully it is nothing too serious.

“The car driver seemed to slam the brakes on but still hit her.

“Getting across Balgillo Road can be really difficult – cars absolutely fly along the street.

“I guess that’s why a lollipop lady is so desperately needed.”

Freda’s daughter Gillian commented on social media in the aftermath of the incident to say her mother was on the mend.

She said: “Just to let everyone know that Freda is ok, she is at home, she was checked over by paramedics at the scene, and the police drove her home. She is quite sore, but apart from that she is okay.”

A number of friends and well-wishers commented saying they were relieved she was unhurt in the accident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 50-year-old woman was involved in a road traffic collision on Balgillo Road today. She was not injured.”

Freda is popular in the local area and has been a mainstay on the roads in recent years as she’s looked after schoolkids from all over Broughty Ferry.

Back in 2017, 431 parents and carers of students at Forthill Primary signed a petition demanding the return of the well-loved lollipop lady to her crossing point.

She was removed from her long-held post after Tayside Contracts, Freda’s employers, became concerned she was helping students cross over both Balgillo Road and Forthill Road.

People power won just weeks later when Freda was reinstated to her post after the petition was a success.