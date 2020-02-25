Popular Dundee department store targeted in wrecking spree

Police have launched an investigation after one of Dundee’s oldest department stores was vandalised.

Marks and Spencer (M&S) which sits in the heart of the Murraygate, could face thousands of pounds worth of repairs after a number of glass doors were smashed.

Four doors located at the M&S Food Hall entrance on the Seagate were smashed during a the spree on Sunday evening, according to staff.

A spokeswoman for M&S confirmed the firm was supporting police with their investigation which was reportedly captured on CCTV.

The business spokeswoman added: “There was an incident of vandalism at M&S Dundee.

“The police have been notified and M&S are supporting them with their investigation.”

One staff member said the store advised that the disturbance had happened at around 9pm on Sunday after the store closed its doors some four hours earlier.

He added: “There have been four doors damaged. Three of them are the ones used by the customers and there is a further door further along that was also damaged.

“We close at 5pm on a Sunday and I believe the incident has been captured on CCTV.”

A Big Issue seller who operates just outside the shop entrance on the Seagate said customers were “disgusted” by the level of damage.

He added: “Some of these customers have been shopping here for years and they told me they’ve never seen the store being targeted like this before.

“A number of them were disgusted by the damage. I think customers have been told not to use the doors which have been damaged.

“I’ve been working this patch for a year and I’ve never seen anything like this before, you’d imagine it’s going to cost them a few thousand pounds to repair.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Police were called around 8.25am on Monday, 24 February, 2020, following reports of vandalism to a business premises in Murraygate, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”