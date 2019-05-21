Popular Dundee club under fire over shorts ‘discrimination’ and huge cash losses

Fairmuir Social Club has come under fire from members following a row over shorts.

A number of furious punters contacted the Tele to complain about the way the club is being run and criticised the committee for ignoring questions about huge cash losses.

Joe Hughes, of Clepington Road, hit out and levelled claims of discrimination then insisted he has taken legal advice on the issue.

The 62-year-old retired brickie said: “It’s ridiculous the way the club is being run.

“The accounts have shown another big loss, but at the AGM the members who asked questions had them dismissed by the committee.

“They have a rule for men that we can only wear shorts at certain times of the year, but the women can wear shorts all year long. That’s discrimination and I have taken legal advice on that.

“And there has never been a woman committee member in all my time at the club and I’ve been a member for 25 years.

“Women have put forward to be on the committee and had their names scored off the list. That’s blatant discrimination too and at the end of the day, the dinosaur days are gone.”

The club, based at Balgray Street, was launched in 1976 and is a popular nightspot with more than 1,200 members.

Another irate member, who refused to be named for fear of being barred, said: “The club is jumping every night, so how can it make a loss? There has never been a woman committee member since it opened. It’s shocking.

“It is like Fairmuir is being run as a private members’ club for the committee themselves.”

The Tele obtained a copy of club accounts which disclosed a deficit of £40,563 for the year ended December 31 2017 and another loss of £41,204 for the year ended December 31 2018.

General expenses revealed taxi bills for 2017 of £8,977 and last year the figure was £7,498 while in the income and expenditure account there were costs for “committee drinks” at £14,295 in 2017 then £11,366 last year.

Treasurer Willie Rae stressed: “There’s no danger of the club closing. The deficit is because bar takings are down (from £708,571 to £683,126 last year). The taxis bill is for taking staff home.”

He denied discrimination claims and, when asked for comment, president Richard Colgan told the Tele: “Run what you like. We don’t need a chance to comment.”