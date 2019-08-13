Popular Dundee city centre food stand targeted by fireraisers

A much-loved food stand in Dundee city centre has been targeted by fireraisers.

Police are investigating after the custom-made tarpaulin used to cover the Auld Tram on Commercial Street was torched.

Father and son Dale and Dane Elder have operated the iconic food stand for the last six years, as an offshoot of their successful Bridgeview Station restaurant on Riverside Drive.

The pair have spoken of their distress following the incident, which is understood to have happened overnight.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are aware of the incident and are making inquiries.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was not called out to the incident.