Popular Dundee biker was killed when German tourist veered onto wrong side of the road in camper van

A German tourist killed a popular Kirkton biker after driving his camper van on the wrong side of the road.

Ulf Koischwitz admitted causing the death of Steve Lewis, 53, by careless driving on the A827 Lix Toll to Ballingluig road, near Logierait, in August 2019.

The 50-year-old was driving his left-hand drive Volkswagen van at just 30mph on the road before colliding with Mr Lewis’ motorbike.

Passers-by and paramedics bravely fought to save the union organiser’s life but he was pronounced dead by air ambulance medics.

In a first for Dundee Sheriff Court, Koischwitz appeared via video link from his native Germany to admit causing Mr Lewis’ death through careless driving.

Mr Lewis, a keen bodybuilder and avid motorcyclist, was honoured with a large-scale “ride-out” from the biking community following his death.

His widow Maureen and daughter Donna were present for the court hearing.

A letter written by Koischwitz which expressed his “deep sorrow” was read aloud in court.

‘The accused should have seen the deceased’

It was revealed Koischwitz and his family, who were passengers in the van, were on holiday travelling across Scotland and were on their way to Inverness.

Koischwitz was looking for a place to stop for a picnic before the collision. A driver later told police that he believed Koischwitz seemed unsure of the road because of his slow speed.

Prosecutor John Adams said: “The independent witness saw the motorbike appear round the right-hand bend, noting that it was not travelling at excessive speed.

“He saw the accused’s vehicle indicate right into an access road towards a steading. This was right into the path of Mr Lewis’ vehicle.

“The witness was unaware of any reason as to why the accused would have failed to have seen it approaching.”

Mr Adams added: “The deceased was unable to avoid a collision with the accused’s vehicle which turned across the carriageway and directly into his path.

“The deceased was initially breathing but quickly deteriorated.”

A post-mortem examination found Mr Lewis died as a result of head and neck injuries, blunt force trauma and vehicle collision. A contributing factor may also have been ischaemic heart disease.

Koischwitz and the occupants of his vehicle were uninjured and he provided a negative reading for alcohol.

Extensive damage was caused to the driver’s side including a broken window and the airbag being deployed.

In relation to the investigation of the crash, Mr Adams said: “No physical breaking marks were on the road surface.

“The accused should have seen the deceased who would have been visible for four seconds.”

Koischwitz pleaded guilty to causing Mr Lewis’ death by driving carelessly, failing to maintain proper observations, driving onto the opposing carriageway and into the path of Mr Lewis’ motorcycle on August 2 2019.

Defence solicitor Andrew Ormiston said: “Both I and Mr Koischwitz are aware that nothing I say on his behalf will bring Mr Lewis back to his family. I recognise this is a serious offence with tragic consequences.”

He narrated a letter on behalf of Koischwitz which outlined his regret and condolences.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Koischwitz until January for reports to be prepared. Koischwitz was disqualified from driving on an interim basis and is expected to be sentenced via video link.

A mark of respect

Motorcyclists from Scotland and England travelled to Tayside to participate in the bike rideout which took place ahead of Mr Lewis’ funeral service at Dundee Crematorium.

Mrs Lewis said at the time: “Steve was very well-liked, as can be seen by the number of cards and flowers I have received.”

Bodybuilding exploits

As well as his ties with the biking community, Mr Lewis was also well known in powerlifting and bodybuilding circles.

He was featured in the Tele in April 2017, after he lost five stone to make weight for a contest, and was invited to the International Bodybuilding and Fitness Association’s British finals.

He was also a powerlifter, but took up bodybuilding later on in life, at the age of 48, and said at the time he had struggled to walk up a flight of stairs before launching his fitness campaign.

Steve was inspired by city bodybuilder Bill Duthie and managed to halve his previous calorie intake.

Steve said: “The hardest part was the diet. The training side of things, I find quite therapeutic.”

He was judged third at an event in Lochgelly which qualified him for a national final, and he said: “Bodybuilding was not the easy option for losing weight – far from it.

“It is such a hard sport and I don’t do things half-hearted, so I wanted to go up on stage and be the best I could be. That’s exactly what I did and I was up against guys who have been doing it for more than 30 years.”