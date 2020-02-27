Popular Dundee baker set to close doors of West End shop after 40+ years

An iconic Dundee business will be closing one of its most prominent shops after it was a fixture of the West End spanning five decades.

Goodfellow and Steven, which has operated on the Perth Road, will close its doors for the final time this Saturday.

The news comes after the company closed their Union Street store last month leaving many city centre shoppers shocked.

Martin Goodfellow, sales and marketing director for the baker, said the recent closures did not equate to “doom and gloom” for the business.

He added: “We are still running a number of premises in Dundee while also focusing on our wholesale operations.

“The Perth Road shop had been running since the 1980s but one of the main reason for deciding to close the premises was due to the lack of footfall.

“The shopping experience in the West End has changed.”

Mr Goodfellow confirmed the company owned the Perth Road and Union Street buildings before adding he was confident new occupants could be found for both sites.

He added: “The Perth Road will still be a viable option for another type of business and we are quietly confident our Union Street store will be filled.

“It’s certainly not all doom and gloom for the business. We’ve got our premises on Albert Street, Barnhill, Broughty Ferry amongst other stores.”

Jim Dryden, chairman of the West End Community Council Chairman (WECC), said he was “saddened” to hear the store was set to close this weekend.

He added: “I use the business myself and I’ve always found the store to be busy so I’m surprised to hear footfall is one of the reasons behind the closure.

“Hopefully someone can come into the premises sooner rather than later, but it’s still blow to hear any store on the Perth Road is closing.”