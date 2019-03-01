Popular Dundee area to gets its first ever e-cig vaping shop

Broughty Ferry could get its first vaping shop on the former site of a well-known grocer’s.

Vape shop chain VPZ – formerly known as Vaporized – wants to move into the former Quality Foods store on Brook Street.

The company, which has two other stores in the city, on the Nethergate and on Lochee High Street, said the former food shop was an “ideal site” for its third branch in Dundee.

An opening date is yet to be announced but it is expected to start trading next month.

It will be the first time the unit has been used since Quality Foods closed down following the death of owner John McEwen.

Mr McEwen, who had run the store with his wife Lesley for 19 years, died suddenly in 2015.

Sandro Palladini, owner of Eduardo Alessandro Studios, said the reoccupation of the unit was good news for the Ferry.

He added: “As a local occupier I’m always pleased when units are brought back into use.

“The recent occupation of three other units in Gray Street has also reaffirmed Broughty Ferry’s position as an attractive location for a diverse range of businesses.”

The arrival of a vaping shop in Broughty Ferry is indicative of the continuing growth in popularity of devices that offer an alternative to smoking cigarettes.

The success rate of people who successfully quit smoking in Tayside has risen in line with vaping’s growing appeal, from 14% in 2014-15 to 18% in 2017-18.

The proportion of the population who use vaping devices rose from 3.7% to 5.5% in the same time period, according to the Office for National Statistics.

NHS boards across Scotland, including NHS Tayside, and health experts agree that the devices are “definitely less harmful” than smoking tobacco.

However, they believe access to devices needs to be strictly controlled to prevent children from taking them up and causing a new generation to become addicted.