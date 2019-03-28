Popular convenience store has new home in Dundee city centre

The future of a popular convenience store has been assured after its owners secured a new home for it in the city centre.

Greens of Dundee had revealed late last year that the lease on its unit on Perth Road was set to expire this month.

Greens’ owner Eros Retail had been struggling to get assurances about having it renewed by its landlords, the Co-op, after initially opening in November 2017.

Its future in the West End site was scuppered last month after the Tele revealed supermarket chain Sainsbury’s had earmarked the unit for its first Local store in the City of Discovery.

However, Eros has now sorted a new home at the former post office on Meadowside, which has sat vacant since the relocation to Whitehall Street last year.

Landlords Shepherd Chartered Surveyors have confirmed the deal to let the unit to Greens.

Ronald Dalley, surveyor at the firm’s Dundee office, said: “We are delighted to conclude this deal which brings a great new addition to the city centre. It also shows the increased confidence in Dundee’s retail market.”

The firm expects the shop to be extremely popular with local workers from BT, DC Thomson, Police Scotland and Dundee City Council.

Lynne Short, convener of the council’s city development committee, said she was “chuffed” to see another vacant unit being occupied again.

Ms Short, who is also local councillor for the area, said: “As convener of city development it’s amazing to see so many of our city’s voids filled.

“We’re really lucky, from a high street point of view, that we’re getting a lot of new businesses showing an interest and coming in.

“That area of the city centre is a wee bit that has a massive footfall – think of all the staff at places like Dundee House.

“Also, a convenience shop is something that is really missing in that area, so it’s fantastic to see them moving in.

“Greens is presently close to where I live and for people living in the city centre who don’t have cars it’s nice to have another shop on their doorstep.”

The owners of Greens of Dundee have been contacted for comment but had not replied at the time of going to press.