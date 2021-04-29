Popular Burntisland fair cancelled for second year running

Burntisland fair, one of Fife’s most popular summer attractions, has been cancelled for a second year running.

Fife Council confirmed that the annual fairground event, which is usually positioned on Burntisland Links, will not go ahead because of uncertainty over coronavirus restrictions and the lack of time needed to plan the event.

It’s the second year running that Burntisland fair, which operates from May to October and attracts thousands of visitors and holidaymakers, has had to be cancelled.

News that the popular attraction will not not go ahead is another blow for the town’s economy with the fair usually attracting a huge increase in footfall for local businesses.

A spokesperson for Fife Council, said: “Due to the uncertainty around coronavirus restrictions and the planning time required for the Burntisland Fair, Fife Council has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event.

“health concerns are the primary consideration and without assurances on capacity limitations, control requirements and safety measures, the event could present an unacceptable risk.

“The council appreciates that Burntisland Fair is an extremely popular event and that this will be disappointing for many.

“However, the safety and wellbeing of our local communities, visitors, traders and staff is of paramount importance.