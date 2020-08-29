Popular Broughty Ferry eatery defends outdoor seating area after one local claims it’s ‘dangerous’

Locals have backed an outdoor seating area at a Broughty Ferry restaurant, despite concerns it was causing an obstruction on the road.

Gracie’s on Brook Street has converted parking spaces outside the venue into seating near the road’s junction with Fort Street,

One local man had questioned why the council had granted the permission, as he claimed it presented a danger to motorists.

He said: “The road is very busy and I believe the installation of this is dangerous. If a van and a car are coming down the road one will have to give way to the other.

“I have to question how they were granted a licence to allow this installed.”

But Gracie’s manager, Chris Wright, said it was the “first complaint” they had received following the installation of the outdoor area.

He added: “When it first came in I thought there might be complaints but it’s been nothing but positive.

“As a result of the additional room we’ve been able to bring back more staff and welcome in more customers safely.

“The spaces were previously occupied by vehicles and we’ve seen car and vans parked out further than our outdoor seating area.”

Customer Paul Barnett said the outdoor area had been a “great idea” before adding that it should be installed in other areas, including Reform Street.

And Stan Martin praised the council for backing outdoor seating in the city.

He added: “It’s getting people out and I’m pleased the council have done it. It’s actually helping to slow the traffic down here as well, I think.

“If it’s helping local businesses I’m all for it.”

Broughty Ferry resident, Margery Courtney, agreed the seating was having a positive impact.

She added: “It had always been a busy area prior to the arrival of the outdoor bit for Gracie’s. If that wasn’t there we’d have parked vehicles in its place so I don’t see what difference it really makes.

“At first I was surprised to see the outdoor section but it does seem to have proven popular and been a success.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council added: “Tables and chairs from local eateries across the city have replaced on street parking to enhance the shopping, dining and drinking experience.

“Barriers have been put in place to protect customers from live traffic.

“We hope that by allowing local eateries to temporarily extend outwards will rebuild trade after lockdown and help maintain physical distancing.”