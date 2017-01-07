Popular Broughty Ferry cafe to close after 10 years

A Broughty Ferry cafe used as a location in the Bob Servant TV series is to close after a decade of business.

Independent coffee shop Toast in Gray Street will cease trading by Sunday January 15.

The family-owned business was chosen by the BBC as a location for the series, which starred Hollywood actor Brian Cox in the title role.

Symon Buckman, who owns Toast, said: “We have a good number of regulars and they all enjoy the close community feel the shop has had.

“We are sad to go but the end of our lease is approaching and with the children now off following their chosen careers, the time feels right.”

Picture shows Toast manager Steve Sinclair and waitress Steph Hayes.