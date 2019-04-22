Popular beer festival returns to Perth next month

Perth’s ninth annual beer festival will kick off on Friday May 10 with a special game of rugby.

Perthshire Rugby will continue celebrations for its 150th anniversary when former Scotland sevens star and local player James Fleming leads a president’s select against an Army in Scotland team at the club’s North Inch home.

Match kick-off is 7pm followed by a family ceilidh from 8.30pm.

The festival continues the following day at North Inch with craft beers, gins and food at Perthshire Rugby’s sevens tournament.

Admission is free and there will be family activities, including a kids’ zone with rugby taster activities, a climbing wall and bikes. The club’s ticketed Big Bash Finale in the beer marquee from 7pm on Saturday brings the annual beer and rugby celebration to a close.

Perthshire Rugby chief executive Allan Brown said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Perth Beer Festival. Alongside our brilliant line-up of craft ales, the Strathearn Craft Gin Bar is back after its hugely popular debut last year.”