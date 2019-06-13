Thursday, June 13th 2019 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Popular Arbroath cafe to close its doors after drop in footfall

by Steven Rae
June 13, 2019, 1:16 pm Updated: June 13, 2019, 3:22 pm
The Koko Bean Cafe will close its doors.
A popular coffee shop in Arbroath town centre is to close, it has been announced.

The Koko Bean, based in the town’s High Street, blamed a drop in customers for the closure, but stressed the business would continue its delivery service.

A statement on Facebook said: “Due to the continual drop in footfall on the High Street, it’s come to the point where we unfortunately have to close our doors.

“We will be keeping up weekly deliveries of cakes, cheesecakes and sweeties for the time being, so keep a look out for our posts!

“We do want to say a massive thank you to every single one of you that’s been through our doors over the last three years. We’ve had an absolute blast.”

