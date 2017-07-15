Popular ’80s band Go West will play in Dundee in the autumn.

The Brit Award-winning group was formed in 1982 by Peter Cox and Richard Drummie, who went on to have huge commercial success and establish themselves as one of the most successful singer/songwriter duos of the decade.

They will take to the stage at the Whitehall Theatre on September 9 at 8pm.

Go West have produced six albums and sold 20 million records worldwide.

Hits such as We Close our Eyes and King Of Wishful Thinking featured in the hit film Pretty Woman.