Pop-up store at V&A Dundee to showcase independent designers

V&A Dundee has launched a pop-up store in a bid to connect people with independent designers from across Scotland.

The Pop-Up Design Store, which replaces V&A Dundee’s annual Festive Design Market, will showcase jewellery, knitwear, ceramics, glassware and more until the end of January.

Tea Green founder Joanne MacFadyen said: “With physical events not being possible this year, we remain committed to doing all we can to support the amazing community of creative talent working in Scotland.

“And with 30 designers on show, the Pop-Up Design Store is most definitely a feast for the eyes.

“The people of Dundee have been great supporters of the design markets and pop-up shops over the years, and this year their support is needed more than ever.”

‘Really challenging year for me’

Designers include Lyndsey Currie, who graduated from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in 2017 and makes knitwear from her studio in Dundee.

“This has been a really challenging year for me as a start-up business,” she said. “Shopping locally and supporting independent businesses and makers really does have a massive impact on whether a brand or shop survives.

“I’ve been promoting my work a lot online recently but this is the first opportunity in months where people interested in my products don’t have to look at the colours and textures through a screen.”

The Pop-Up Design Store is open from 10am-5pm Thursday to Monday at the V&A.

For the full list of designers participating in the Tea Green Pop-Up Design Store at V&A Dundee click here.