Pop-up play of iconic Scottish production takes place at V&A Dundee

A pop-up performance of one of Scottish theatre’s most iconic productions has taken place at the V&A Dundee.

The Cheviot, The Stag and the Black, Black Oil was first staged in the 1970s.

The 2019 revival will see it visit community and art spaces across Scotland as well as Newcastle.

The unique set of a large pop-up book for the scenes is on loan at the V&A from the National Library of Scotland.

More than 40 years after its original tour, the production presents the stories and experiences of Scotland’s land, sea and people across the centuries including the croft clearances of the 18th Century to Victorian game hunts.

The production was written by John McGrath and stars Stephen Bangs, Jo Freer, Christina Gordon, Reuben Joseph, Calum Macdonald, Billy Mack and Alasdair Macrae.

The production will be on tour until June 22.