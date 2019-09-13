Pop rockers The 1975 announce Scottish gig, with tickets on sale next week

English pop rock band The 1975 have announced they will play a Scottish gig next year.

The chart-topping band will play Aberdeen’s new entertainment venue P&J Live.

The four-piece are headed for the Granite City and will bring their tour to the world-class arena on February 29.

P&J Live bosses say they expect tickets for the gig to sell-out quickly.

Head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing Louise Stewart said: “We look forward to bringing another new act to P&J Live.

“The 1975 are known for their innovative synth-laden take on 80’s pop rock.

“We know our north-east fans always create great atmosphere at live gigs, and expect this to sell quickly.”

Forming in 2002, the band’s line-up consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matt Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald and drummer George Daniel.

Following the release of the group’s first EP Facedown in 2012, they attracted a huge following, before releasing their self-titled debut album in 2013.

The band’s second album I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It, was released in 2016 and topped the charts in the UK and US. They later released a third album Music for Cars.

Both albums featured a string of hits including The Sound, Somebody Else, Love me, Give Yourself a Try and Love It If We Made It.

The 1975’s fourth album, Notes On A Conditional Form, will be released just one week before their P&J Live gig on February 21.

Their self-titled UK tour will kick off in Nottingham and the band will go on to perform another 11 shows including performances at London’s O2, Manchester Arena, Birmingham Arena, the SSE Hydro in Glasgow and Dublin’s 3Arena.

General tickets go on sale on Friday September 20 at 9am, and venue pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday September 19 from 9am.

