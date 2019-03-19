Pop legends 5ive playing next month at Dundee venue

One of the 1990s’ top British boy bands are coming to play Dundee — at the bingo in Douglas.

5ive fans can Keep on Movin’ to a number of the greatest hits as they take to the stage for a live performance at Mecca Dundee Douglasfield.

Ritchie Neville, Sean Conlon and Scott Robinson will be in town on Friday April 5.

5ive split in 2001 but reformed with three members in 2012. Their best known songs include Keep on Movin’ When the Lights Go Out and Everybody Get Up.

James Watson, general manager at Mecca Dundee Douglasfield, said: “We are so excited to watch 5ive perform here.

“We’re expecting a fantastic evening with hundreds of fans dancing along and playing bingo at the same time.”

Mecca Bingo is open to over-18s only — but if you still remember 5ive, that shouldn’t be a problem.

For tickets — which include the bingo — visit www.eventbrite.co.uk