Pop down to Broughty Ferry Beach for the cheesiest dishes in Tayside from Cheese on Coast’s food van

Cheese on Coast is doing amazing things with cheese and many other ingredients at Broughty Ferry Beach. Brian Stormont spoke to Craig Nisbet for the latest in our Street Food Scran series.

If you are ever down at Broughty Ferry Beach car park at the weekend, you can sample some delicious street food at Cheese on Coast.

The brains behind the operation is Craig Nisbet, who began the venture when furloughed during the first coronavirus lockdown.