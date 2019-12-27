‘Poor Wullie’ – fans left disappointed after Boxing Day show cancelled due to illness

Oor Wullie fans looking forward to a Boxing Day trip to the theatre were left disappointed after the show was cancelled.

Fans turned up to Dundee Rep yesterday afternoon for the first show only to find a notice posted saying due to illness the two shows had been scrapped.

Some ticketholders claimed they had not been informed of the cancellation and were forced to turn round and head back home.

One former Dundee man who was left bitterly let down was Jimmy McLean who had travelled from London with his partner, sister and her partner plus two kids.

He said: “As a family we had booked these tickets months ago specifically to spend Christmas in Dundee and see this show.

“We are going back today and the disappointing thing was that we arrived desk only to be told it was off. We didn’t get a phone call or an email.

“Of course we are all sorry about the cast member’s illness. But no one told us and when we came out there were kids dressed as Oor Wullie but crying their eyes out.

“Then we found out there was nothing to do on Boxing Day in Dundee because the V&A was closed.”

Meanwhile, Louise Taylor posted on Facebook in reply to the Dundee Rep notice: “Illness cannot be helped and best wishes to all those affected but very disappointed that there was no communication on social media or email about the cancellation until 1pm ie the time the first show was due to start.

“We planned our day around this and only when we arrived at 12.30pm (along with many others) did we find out via a note on door that show had been cancelled.”

However, director Andrew Panton insisted the show would be back on today and tonight and that most of the people who missed out on the Boxing Day extravaganza had been accommodated in other productions of Oor Wullie.

He said: “We had to cancel because of illness sadly to a cast member, but the good news is that we are fighting fit and ready to go today.

“The cast member had a gastric problem and thankfully they are feeling a lot better which is great and we have two sell-out shows for today.”

“We don’t want to say who it was because it puts pressure on the person who was ill and because there is a lot of emotion at being the person whose illness caused the call-offs. It is disappointing for everyone.

“We have a structure that works well (with understudies) and there are some parts we have managed to cover with sore throats. But there are certain parts that we are not able to cover.

“And we would not want to put on a show that was not top standard..

“We have managed to re-seat the majority of people and the late call off for the first show was due to us trying to get around people who had booked and let them know, then re-book them.”