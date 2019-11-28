Poor lighting on Camperdown Road leaves locals concerned

Poor lighting along a busy city road means “an accident is waiting to happen” angry locals have claimed.

Those living near Camperdown Road have hit out at the lack of lighting along the street and have expressed concerns it could lead to problems as the winter months approach.

Colin Dingwall, 52, explained: “I was just speaking about the lack of lights last week as you really notice it with the dark nights coming in.

“It’s the LED lights they have now, they are more like spotlights as they just illuminate what is underneath them.

“When you are driving along the road you can only see people at the last second and there have been times when I have got a fright because you can’t see very well.

“On one side of the road there is almost no light at all.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Another resident, Susan McMillan, 49, said: “I walk my dog around this area usually just past 6pm and it is dark then.

“There is a little grassy bit near here as well that is also pretty dark.

“I know the area well so the lighting is not really an issue for me, but it would be nice for it to be a wee bit brighter.”

Alec Leonard, 81, also expressed his concerns at the lack of effective street lighting along the road at this time of year – pointing towards Camperdown Park as an area which is especially bad.

He said: “It could be dangerous for drivers coming along there if they can’t see people crossing the road properly.

“It is a busy road as well so it could easily lead to an accident.

“I think the lights could definitely be better.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “All of the street lighting in the city meets the current British Standards.

“If anyone has an issue with a specific lamppost or particular street, they should report the matter using the MyDundee online services tool.”