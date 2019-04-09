Swimming teachers threatening to strike over job cuts at Leisure and Culture Dundee

Swimming teachers are threatening to strike in a row over potential job cuts at Dundee Leisure and Culture.

A senior Dundee swimming teacher confirmed tutors were considering industrial action in solidarity with hundreds of leisure staff who may face redundancy due to Dundee City Council’s spending cuts.

The man said there were fears cleaning and maintenance roles could be lost, resulting in a reduction of pool opening times and school holiday swimming classes being cancelled.

He said: “Drastic changes to how the swimming programme is rolled out and managed could result in public swimming lessons only being offered on three or four days a week.

“Swimming teaching support staff are being affected most of all, including plant operators and cleaners.

“If their jobs are under threat that will have a knock-on effect to the work that swimming teachers themselves can do.”

Swimming pools that would be affected are Olympia, Lochee, St Paul’s and Grove.

GMB branch secretary, Jim Cunningham said: “GMB Scotland fully supports our swim teachers and aquatic support staff members over any proposed strike action.

“Learning to swim is a life skill that everyone deserves and it’s simply not credible to suggest the service will be the best it can be if you look to fill vacant management posts while reducing teacher posts and support staff.

“While strike action is a last resort, we will fully support our members in withdrawing their labour to preserve their posts and will be holding a consultative ballot very soon over the proposed changes.

“Unfortunately, Leisure and Culture has not been particularly forthcoming with its proposals and appears to be locking us out of discussions. As one of the recognised trade unions with significant membership in leisure and culture this is completely unacceptable.”

A Dundee Leisure and Culture spokesman said: “We are not aware of any consultative ballot but we have no plans to reduce the number of swimming teachers.

“We are actively trying to recruit more.

“Swimming is a life skill and we agree everyone deserves to learn how.”