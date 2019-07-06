Pool at Harris Academy is to close in busy summer holiday spell

One of Dundee’s newest swimming pools will be closed to the public for two weeks during the summer holidays.

The facility, at Harris Academy, will shut for maintenance from July 15 to July 29.

The work means that the pool, which is based in the £31 million school that was opened in December 2016, will not be available to families in the area during one of the busiest periods of the year.

When the school was built on the grounds of the former Harris Academy it was announced the pool, along with other leisure facilities, would be open all year round for the area two enjoy.

But now parents will have to go elsewhere to enjoy a dip – with two West End councillors admitting their disappointment at the news.

Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson said “It’s disappointing that the pool won’t be available for use during the holidays.

“I have asked what the work entails and was told it was being carried out on chimney flues.

“I’m making further inquiries about why this type of work is required in a pool only recently completed.”

Labour councillor Richard McCready said: “While I appreciate that maintenance has to be carried out, I will be asking why maintenance taking two weeks requires to be carried out in such a new pool.

“I think it’s extremely disappointing that the pool is being closed during the summer holidays. I appreciate that school use takes priority but this is a facility that is open to the public.”

Chairman of West End Community Council Jim Dryden has been left scratching his head over the move to close a popular facility in the area and admitted he can’t understand why it will take so long.

He said: “It’s disappointing that the pool is closing for this time during the school summer holidays.

“It’s also hard to understand why maintenance that takes this length of time needs to be carried out on a very new swimming pool.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “This is essential maintenance work and while there is no ideal time to do such work, carrying it out during the school summer holidays is the least disruptive option.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this might cause.”