Pontoons back in place in Perth for return of popular river trips along the Tay

The pontoons for Perth’s popular river trips have been reinstalled in preparation for the boat rides along the Tay starting again next month.

The platforms were taken out of storage at Perth harbour and moved by crane into the water at Shore Road.

More than 1,200 people sailed down the Tay last year, enjoying trips from the Fergusson Gallery to the Willowgate Cafe beneath the Friarton Bridge, Elcho Castle and as far as Broughty Ferry.

Trips to Newburgh in Fife are being introduced this season.

Since the introduction of the boat rides in 2017, more than 3,000 people have ventured along the river. The scheme is a partnership between Perth and Kinross Council and the Tay and Earn Trust.

Trips can be booked online and through the Willowgate Activity Centre. Organisers said the longer trips, particularly the voyages that pass Kinnoull Hill, have proved most popular.