Poll: Would you stay at home on Christmas Day and not see your family if Covid-19 rules said to?

The one thing you can say for certain about 2020, is that nothing is certain.

With Covid-19 destroying normal life in ways not seen since the Second World War, it’s unclear what people in Scotland and the rest of the UK will be doing next week – never mind in a few months’ time.

However, with Christmas approaching, the Tele wants to know what you think of social distancing rules – or, more accurately, whether or not you and others would adhere to them on December 25.

At present, in Scotland, coronavirus rules state people must not meet people from any other household, in your home or another person’s home, unless they are part of an “extended household” – which is, for example, where a couple have children but live apart.

These rules are only due to be in place until October 26, but could easily be extended, or removed and then reinstated at a later date.

With that in mind, we want to know what people would do if they apply on the day where more than ever the extended family unit comes together – Christmas Day.

© Photofusion/Shutterstock

If you were a single person, would you decline an invite to your parents’ house and spend the day alone?

Would you say no to going to see your grandchildren open their presents, or to having a family meal with your aunties, uncles, cousins, and other relatives?

Please let us know by filling in our quick poll below.

