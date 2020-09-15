POLL: Would you happily work from home permanently or are you missing your workplace?

It may seem like a lifetime ago, but in March, staff across the UK packed up their office equipment and prepared to work in their own homes.

Millions of us now start our day from makeshift offices in bedrooms, living rooms and kitchens, after home working was recommended wherever possible, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In July, research by the Office for National Statistics found that around 30% of adults in the UK were exclusively working from home.

There are no doubt some huge benefits – no commute, a more relaxed environment, and more flexibility for working parents.

However, there are also definite downsides. Many miss seeing their workmates in person, some may feel social isolation and miss the routine of the traditional working day, and town and city businesses such as cafes and restaurants are losing out on trade at break times.

Most of all, sadly, there have been redundancies in a number of sectors, especially those where home working is not a possibility.

Recent research by PR frim Eskenzi has suggested that 91% of the UK’s office workers would like to permanently work from home, at least part of the time.

How do you feel about working from home? Are you desperate to return to the workplace, are you happy at home, or would you prefer a mixture of both?

