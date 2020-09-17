Poll: Would you back a 9pm curfew for pubs in Scotland?

More than 70% of people in Scotland believe pubs should have a 9pm curfew, according to a new poll from YouGov.

More than 4,200 people were across the UK were asked: “Would you support or oppose a 9pm curfew on pubs and bars to help reduce Covid-19 cases?” with 69% of respondents saying they would strongly support or somewhat support the move.

The support for the earlier closing time received greater support in Scotland, with 71% of people saying they would support the move.

According to YouGov, 13% of people in Scotland would strongly oppose the curfew, with 8% saying they would somewhat oppose it.

We want to know, would you support or oppose a 9pm curfew on pubs and bars in Scotland, take the poll below and let us know your views.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

The YouGov survey showed stronger support from women for the curfew, with 73% saying they would back the move, while only 65% of men indicated they would either strongly or somewhat support it.

Almost 80% of over 65s said they agreed, compared to only 55% of those aged between 18-24.

However, the results show people from across the political spectrum would strongly support the move.

It comes just weeks after Aberdeen was forced into a three-week, second lockdown, due to an outbreak linked to the city’s hospitality sector. Restrictions have also been placed on parts of Glasgow and surround areas following a Covid-19 outbreak there.

The number of cases in Scotland increased by 267 yesterday, with 3.6% of newly tested people returning positive for Covid-19.

However, the data may be incomplete due to the backlog of test results accumulated in the UK lab network.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 700,387 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 23,283 were positive and 677,104 were confirmed negative.

There have also been 2,500 deaths in Scotland because of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.