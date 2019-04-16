POLL: Woman who ‘recorded herself being raped by ex’ calls for end of not proven verdict

A young woman who claims to have recorded herself being raped by her former boyfriend has taken her campaign for a change in the law to a Dundee MSP.

The 24-year-old, who shared the harrowing tape recording with the Tele earlier this month, has slammed the court system after her alleged attacker was acquitted with a not proven verdict.

On Monday she met with public health minister and Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick in her bid to get the law changed.

The woman said: “I don’t agree with the not proven verdict that allowed this man to be acquitted.

“It doesn’t say if he is guilty or not guilty.

“It raises more questions than answers. In my case there was so much evidence but still this man was acquitted.”

The woman added: “I asked Mr FitzPatrick if he would take my case to the Scottish Law Commission to ask for a review of the principle of the not proven verdict in Scotland.

“I believe there needs to be a change to the consequences of this verdict, particularly in relation to sex abuse cases like mine.

“I want clarity in the double jeopardy to allow cases such as mine to be re-heard if necessary.”

Mr FitzPatrick said: “I met with my constituent to discuss her concerns and I have offered to follow up on a number of queries before meeting with her again in the near future.”

The woman said she also wanted juries in sexual abuse cases to receive training before they make a judgement.

She added: “I also want victims to be provided with a full transcript of what went on in court, free of charge.

“I was told it would cost me more than £1,600. I can’t afford that.

“Only the wealthy would appear to have access to what happened in court.”