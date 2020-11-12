Poll: Will you be taking your child to visit a Santa’s Grotto this Christmas?

Coronavirus may sadly have ruined one of the festive period’s great traditions – children being allowed to visit Santa in his grotto and tell him what they would like for Christmas.

The risks surrounding Covid-19 have changed life as we know it, and with social distancing rules in place, some people may even get to visit their own families.

Scots have been warned the idea of a normal Christmas is “fiction” and they should prepare for digital celebrations.

Traditionally, in shopping centres across the country, Santas will set up their grottos and kids line up to speak to him, often getting a small gift at the end.

In England, trainee Santas are being taught how to make Christmas safe in the year of the pandemic. From grotto layout, to queue management, Santas at the Ministry of Fun Santa School are being shown how to provide either; a traditional experience with extra measures; a magical experience with no contact; or a remote experience.

However, while saying in one briefing, “Santa is a key worker and will deliver presents as normal”, Nicola Sturgeon has warned that grottos may have to be by Zoom call this year.

However with Christmas approaching, we want to know if activities like Santa’s Grottos still go ahead, would you take your child/family member to visit one?

Or, even with social distancing and other measures in place, would you be reluctant for your child to be put under any further unnecessary risks due to the pandemic?

Would a digital message from Saint Nick be enough for your child?

Would Santa with a mask over his beard as he mumbles “ho, ho ho!” ruin the magic for your son or daughter?

Have your say in our poll below.

