September 9th 2019
News / Dundee

POLL: Will you be following police advice and carrying a ‘Grab-and-Go Bag’?

by Steven Rae
September 9, 2019, 12:42 pm Updated: September 9, 2019, 12:47 pm
© Police Scotland/Twitter
Police Scotland is advising people to have a “grab bag” containing emergency supplies.

A Tweet yesterday by the force encouraged keeping essentials including food, water and medication nearby in case of an emergency on day eight of the ’30 days 30 ways’ campaign over the next month.

The campaign encourages preparedness in the event of a national crisis.

The #30days30waysUK campaign is run annually and has grown year-on-year for the past five years.

It promotes people being better prepared for emergencies.

It has no links to Brexit, but with the UK preparing to leave the EU on October 31, some people on social media are assuming the two are linked.

Due to the coincidence, some Twitter users accused Police Scotland of “scaremongering”.

Twitter user Wordamentalist said: “What exactly are you asking us to be prepared for? War? Riots?”

Will you be following Police Scotland’s advice and packing a ‘Grab-and-Go Bag’?

Vote in our poll below.

