It’s Oscars time once again!

Sunday February 26 will see a host of celebrities descend on the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to celebrate all things cinema over the last 12 months.

From the irresistibly uplifting Hidden Figures to the gritty realism of Hacksaw Ridge, predictions abound to just who will claim a coveted golden trophy.

Damian Chazelle’s stunning nod to classic Hollywood musicals La La Land is sure to pick up a number of awards. With fourteen nominations, plus popular acclaim across the board, could it pick up Best Picture?

This year, the spotlight is also on the music categories with expectations the dreamy soundtrack (featuring the popular City of Stars) will clinch at least one award.

