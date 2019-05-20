POLL: Will shooting galleries help reduce Dundee drug deaths?

Canadian experts who visited Dundee this month believe shooting galleries could help reduce drug deaths in the city.

Dundee charity Addaction says it supports Professor Bernie Pauly and Dr Bruce Wallace, of the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research, in their call for an urgent need to introduce “safe consumption spaces” for users to prevent further deaths from overdose.

Professor Bernie Pauly and Dr Bruce Wallace, of the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research, spoke at a national conference held at the Steeple Church, Nethergate.

