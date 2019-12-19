POLL: Will Dundee United break points record for a Championship season?

As revealed yesterday in the Tele, Dundee United are on course to equal a record number of wins in a season, as they look for their ninth win in a row as Ayr travel to Tannadice this Saturday.

However, another record which stand and could also be broken is the number of points won by a Championship team in a season.

Hearts are the current record holders with 91 points in the 2014-15 season.

The manager who oversaw that record-breaking term was a certain Robbie Neilson.

At present, the Tangerines sit on 42 points with 19 games to play – meaning a maximum 57 points can still be won by Neilson’s men.

They are flying high this season, with wins home and away against city rivals Dundee, including a 6-2 win at home in August, and a 2-0 win at Dens in November (See video below).

Below is how the Ladbrokes Championship table currently stands, with United 13 points clear of second-place Inverness, 12 clear of Ayr United, and 17 ahead of fourth-place Dunfermline.

Were United to take full points from all remaining 19 games (an extremely tall order) they would finish on 99 points – eight more than the current record.

This means that to better Hearts’ tally by one point, 49 points would suffice, or 48 would equal the record.

To win 49 points, United would need 16 wins and a draw, or 16 wins would equal the record, allowing for only two slip-ups in the remaining fixtures.

