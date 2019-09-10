POLL: Which party would you back if a general election is called?

Parliament was suspended in the early hours of this morning after high drama at Westminster.

There were chaotic scenes in the early hours of Tuesday, with proceedings running on until 2am as the Speaker of the House, John Bercow, officially suspended Parliament.

However, he expressed his anger, saying: “This is not a normal prorogation. It is not typical. It is not standard.”

Mr Bercow previously gave an emotional speech to Parliament announcing he will stand down when the next general election is called.

Some opposition MPs last night carried signs with the word “silenced” on them, as they tried to prevent Mr Bercow from exiting his chair to complete the process.

Many Labour members shouted “shame on you” at the Conservative members opposite as they left the house.

Earlier in the day, Boris Johnson once again failed in his attempt to force an early general election after opposition MPs abstained and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not let his party walk into “traps laid by this prime minister”.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats announced they are set to officially back revoking article 50 in an attempt to position themselves as the most pro-EU political party.

The move effectively severs the chances of an alliance with Labour at any forthcoming general election.

The SNP’s Ian Blackford previously accused Mr Johnson of “behaving like a dictator more than a democrat”, having called on MPs to “unite across the house to take no-deal off the table”.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to head to Brussels on October 17 to meet European leaders at the EU summit.

Mr Johnson’s team will continue negotiations with Brussels in an attempt to get a new deal.

The PM has long pledged to tear up the backstop to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, which was a main sticking point for Theresa May during her three failed attempts to get her agreement past MPs.

