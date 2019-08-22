POLL: What should happen to Camperdown Golf Course? Please vote in our survey

Camperdown Golf Course will close after the 2019/20 season, with a motion passed by a single vote by Dundee City Council on Monday evening.

Despite an impassioned speech by the club’s captain Ian McAlindon, and an amendment by the local authority’s Labour group, the motion to close the course was passed by 14 votes to 13.

Club captain Mr McAlindon said that there were some members who had lost their partners and, for them, the club “was their family” – whether they still played golf or not.

© DC Thomson

Around 3,300 people have signed a petition calling for the club to remain open, with the numbers rising all the time.

Mr McAlindon said members would regulalry use the club socially, added that of their 90 members, not one would join Caird Park – the other course run by Dundee City Council – which the local authority will now focus its funding on.

© DC Thomson

A report before the council’s policy and resources committee said the gross expenditure on golf provision is in the region of £820,000 annually, with Leisure and Culture Dundee, requiring a subsidy of £440,000.

Labour’s Charlie Malone mentioned the ground could become “meadowland” and if that were to happen, it would be “the biggest act of cultural vandalism on this city in decades”.

© DC Thomson

Before the vote, council leader John Alexander said: “We have to recognise the real financial situation the council is in – too many in this chamber put their head in the sand.”

What do you think? Please vote in our poll below.