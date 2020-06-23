Poll: What do you think of the news that pupils in Scotland could return to school full-time on August 11?

School pupils in Scotland will be able to return to classrooms on a full-time basis if coronavirus continues to be suppressed, John Swinney has announced.

The Education Secretary told the Scottish Parliament that education facilities will be able to reopen to all pupils from August 11 as long as the spread of the disease “is sufficiently low to provide assurance that we can continue to control the virus”.

Schools have so far been preparing for a blended method of learning, where pupils have a combination of face-to-face teaching in schools and home based work.

It was expected that children and teachers would have to maintain two-metre distancing, meaning that class sizes would be cut and pupils might only be in school for one or two days a week.

This plan will be the Government’s “contingency” if it is deemed unsafe for schools to reopen without social distancing in August.

However, Mr Swinney said that progress made suppressing the spread of Covid-19 has allowed the Government to aim for a return to full-time schooling.

He said: “Since May, because of the efforts of our fellow citizens to stay at home, we have seen Scotland make significant progress.

“There are now only around 2,000 infectious people in Scotland – a reduction of around 90% since May.

“There has been a sustained downward trend in Covid-19 deaths. Intensive care cases now stand at a fraction of what they were.

“If we stay on this trajectory – which cannot be taken for granted – by August the position will be even better.”

He added: “If we stay on track, if we all continue to do what is right and if we can further suppress this terrible virus, the Government believes that we should prepare for children to be able to return to school full time in August.

“I must stress, this is the aim that the Government is now working towards.

“However, because it has to be achieved safely, it inevitably remains conditional and dependent upon ongoing scientific and health advice.”

Posting on Twitter, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote: “When it looked like the virus would make it impossible for kids to return to school full time in August, we developed a contingency.

“The contingency is still there should we need it. But our success in suppressing virus makes it possible now to plan for full time return

“Achieving that aim depends on getting and keeping virus at very low levels – and that depends on all of us abiding by public health rules and taking a careful path out of lockdown. And it means following relevant advice on mitigation, surveillance and testing.”