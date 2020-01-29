POLL: What do you think of the main acts coming to Dundee for Radio 1’s Big Weekend?

Dundee was confirmed on Monday as the location for Radio 1’s Big Weekend, with Scots rockers Biffy Clyro and DJ Calvin Harris among the headline acts.

Six main artists were named live on Radio 1, with AJ Tracey, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and Harry Styles also coming to the event.

The weekend be held at Camperdown Park on May 22, 23 and 24, the location of the festival in 2006.

Other acts appearing at the event are due to be announced in the run-up to the festival.

