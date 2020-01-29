POLL: What do you think of the main acts coming to Dundee for Radio 1’s Big Weekend?

Wednesday, January 29th 2020 Show Links
by Steven Rae
January 29, 2020, 8:52 am
Revellers at the Radio 1 Big Weekend in Dundee, 2006.
Dundee was confirmed on Monday as the location for Radio 1’s Big Weekend, with Scots rockers Biffy Clyro and DJ Calvin Harris among the headline acts.

Six main artists were named live on Radio 1, with AJ Tracey, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and Harry Styles also coming to the event.

The weekend be held at Camperdown Park on May 22, 23 and 24, the location of the festival in 2006.

Other acts appearing at the event are due to be announced in the run-up to the festival.

What do you think of the six main acts announced on Monday?

Please vote in our quick poll below.

