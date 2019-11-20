POLL: What do you think of the Christmas tree in Dundee’s City Square?

Dundee City Council’s second attempt at a festive centrepiece has failed to get locals rockin’ around the Christmas tree.

Several Tele readers have written in to complain about the underwhelming foliage, claiming neighbouring cities have far superior Christmas trees.

Reader Bill Lumsden wrote to us saying: I visited Dundee city centre – I stay in Perth now – but when I saw that Christmas tree, I was flabbergasted!

It’s tiny compared to past trees.

When I was younger we used to be gifted a Norwegian spruce for Christmas. They were beautiful.

The one we have at present is pitiful. What a disgrace for a city supposedly on the way up! I have a bigger tree in my garden.

Bah humbug is correct. It’s in the wrong place, but I suppose with all the furniture in the square it would be a problem.

But this is shameful. I hope it is emblazoned with lights to bulk it up, then the bairns and me will be happy!

In today’s Tele we’ve taken to the streets of Dundee to ask people what they think about the tree.

Vote in our poll below and tell us your thoughts.