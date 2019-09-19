POLL: Was the Scottish Government right to introduce minimum alcohol pricing?

With the news that alcohol deaths have reduced by up to a fifth in some areas since minimum pricing was introduced in Scotland, we want to know what you think of the policy.

The legislation was controversial at the time it was given the green light.

When introduced across Scotland in May 2018, it meant the cost of a unit could be no less than 50p.

Figures released on Thursday at the British Association for the Study of the Liver (BASL) conference show Glasgow has had a 21.5% reduction in alcohol-related deaths from 2017 to 2018 – down from 186 to 146.

High-strength ciders and cheap spirits saw the steepest jump in price – with a bottle of white cider going from £3.99 for a 3l bottle to a minimum of £11.25, and own-brand vodka rising by about £3 for a 70cl bottle.

In general, weaker beer and cider were unaffected by the changes

At the time the policy was introduced, Avril Anderson, from Dryburgh, said she thought the law was doomed to fail.

She said: “It’s an absolute disgrace. It’s not going to stop people from drinking. People will still find a way to fund it. You’ll see a rise in alcoholics stealing now I think.”

However, Sam McMurchie, a retired heating and ventilation engineer from Lochee said when the policy became law it would tackle antisocial behaviour.

He said at the time: “It’s about time this was brought in. There’s too much bother around here with drink-related problems; violence, urinating in the street.”

Other critics claimed the policy was simply another way for the Scottish Government to earn money through taxation.

Do you think minimum alcohol pricing has been good or bad for Scotland?

