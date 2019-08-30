Friday, August 30th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Dundee FC

POLL: Tonight’s Dundee derby – what are your predictions for crunch tie?

by Steven Rae
August 30, 2019, 11:52 am Updated: August 30, 2019, 2:36 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Tonight will see the most eagerly-anticipated tie of the season so far in the City of Discovery.

© DC Thomson
More than 13,000 home supporters are expected at Tannadice.

Dundee and United will battle it out for the first time in two years tonight.

The Championship sides will meet at a packed Tannadice, after Dundee were relegated from the top-flight last season and United failed to gain promotion after a disappointing play-off loss.

© DC Thomson
Dundee fans have snapped up their full ticket allocation.

Whether you’re an ardent Arab, a die-hard Dee or simply an impartial football fan, we want to know your predictions for tonight’s game.

Please vote in our poll below.

Breaking