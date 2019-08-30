POLL: Tonight’s Dundee derby – what are your predictions for crunch tie?

Tonight will see the most eagerly-anticipated tie of the season so far in the City of Discovery.
Dundee and United will battle it out for the first time in two years tonight.
The Championship sides will meet at a packed Tannadice, after Dundee were relegated from the top-flight last season and United failed to gain promotion after a disappointing play-off loss.
Whether you’re an ardent Arab, a die-hard Dee or simply an impartial football fan, we want to know your predictions for tonight’s game.
Please vote in our poll below.